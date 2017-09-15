|
Jake the Peg wrote:
With hindsight, I think we were probably due a bit of a drop off last night after wembley, a massive effort at leeds 5 days later then another massive effort against wigan with 12 men for 60 minutes. The only thing that mattered last night was the win and hopefully we'll be back on the horse next week.
We're certainly battle hardened, that's for sure. Hopefully we can raise the quality a bit and hold it together for 80 minutes and I don't think we've got anyone to fear.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:34 am
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Bit hard on Shaun getting sin binned for delaying ptb when wakey did it constantly.well done to wakey though,they are a good team.
Hardly think you could call it harsh he gave the ref an easy decision to sin bin.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:41 am
.... it depends on whether miller was actually tacked - he'd broken free from shaul during the "tackle" and might have played on, shaul assumed he might play on.
If the ref had called held, and miller played on, he would have told him to play the ball.
The same process doesn't happen for the defender.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:43 am
ccs wrote:
.... it depends on whether miller was actually tacked - he'd broken free from shaul during the "tackle" and might have played on, shaul assumed he might play on.
I think that is what Shaul thought, that the tackle may not have been complete. But it was, and it is classed as a professional foul
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:58 am
Difficult call for the ref as he has to decide if the tackle was made, also difficult decision for Shaul, he can hardly let miller just run off, persoanlly i think a sin bin is harsh, but can see why Bentham gave it.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:27 am
Thought we looked tired last night but we got the job done and thats what matters.
Hopefully an 8 day turnaround for next week, and Cas likely to rest a few with nothing to play for will keep us a bit fresher.
What happened to Manu? He was a big miss last night
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:36 am
UllFC wrote:
What happened to Manu? He was a big miss last night
Taken ill.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:40 am
Dave K. wrote:
Difficult call for the ref as he has to decide if the tackle was made, also difficult decision for Shaul, he can hardly let miller just run off, persoanlly i think a sin bin is harsh, but can see why Bentham gave it.
After watching the game back when I got in the call on Shaul is particularly harsh as Milky clearly plays for the penalty as he pulls Shaul down and holds him and conned Bentham.
Can't believe Bentham actually initially gave the drop goal that Finn missed, to me he looked like a ref under pressure and wanted every decision backing up. I consider him to be one of the better ref's we have but thought he was pretty poor and its a worry that under Ganson they seem to be going backwards.
Would also like to see the obstruction rule looked at too as to be honest its too easy for a defender to make a play for the attacking runner and get away with a bad decision by having a score ruled out.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:43 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
You're an utter disgrace, call yourself a fan! you've done this virtually every game when we've gone behind or had a bit of pressure, one thing is criticising players, team, coach, but giving up on your team is frankly disgusting. why don't you simply naff off.
Why do you fall for this, week in, week out?? This is what Mrs B does, it's a defence mechanism and everyone sees it for exactly what it is. I do it, just not on here.
I'm going to give you the same advice Sheldon did...just without the name calling...ignore her. If you don't like what she posts, click the ignore button. But don't rise to it week in week out and then not expect some backlash!
