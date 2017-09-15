WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakey

Post a reply
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:30 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2438
Jake the Peg wrote:
With hindsight, I think we were probably due a bit of a drop off last night after wembley, a massive effort at leeds 5 days later then another massive effort against wigan with 12 men for 60 minutes. The only thing that mattered last night was the win and hopefully we'll be back on the horse next week.


We're certainly battle hardened, that's for sure. Hopefully we can raise the quality a bit and hold it together for 80 minutes and I don't think we've got anyone to fear.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:34 am
SirBlighty User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 01, 2008 8:54 am
Posts: 436
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Bit hard on Shaun getting sin binned for delaying ptb when wakey did it constantly.well done to wakey though,they are a good team.

Hardly think you could call it harsh he gave the ref an easy decision to sin bin.
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:41 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2802
.... it depends on whether miller was actually tacked - he'd broken free from shaul during the "tackle" and might have played on, shaul assumed he might play on.

If the ref had called held, and miller played on, he would have told him to play the ball.

The same process doesn't happen for the defender.
Last edited by ccs on Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:44 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:43 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5616
ccs wrote:
.... it depends on whether miller was actually tacked - he'd broken free from shaul during the "tackle" and might have played on, shaul assumed he might play on.


I think that is what Shaul thought, that the tackle may not have been complete. But it was, and it is classed as a professional foul
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:58 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18147
Location: Back in Hull.
Difficult call for the ref as he has to decide if the tackle was made, also difficult decision for Shaul, he can hardly let miller just run off, persoanlly i think a sin bin is harsh, but can see why Bentham gave it.
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:27 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14900
Thought we looked tired last night but we got the job done and thats what matters.

Hopefully an 8 day turnaround for next week, and Cas likely to rest a few with nothing to play for will keep us a bit fresher.

What happened to Manu? He was a big miss last night
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:36 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2802
UllFC wrote:
What happened to Manu? He was a big miss last night


Taken ill.
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:40 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4118
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Dave K. wrote:
Difficult call for the ref as he has to decide if the tackle was made, also difficult decision for Shaul, he can hardly let miller just run off, persoanlly i think a sin bin is harsh, but can see why Bentham gave it.


After watching the game back when I got in the call on Shaul is particularly harsh as Milky clearly plays for the penalty as he pulls Shaul down and holds him and conned Bentham.
Can't believe Bentham actually initially gave the drop goal that Finn missed, to me he looked like a ref under pressure and wanted every decision backing up. I consider him to be one of the better ref's we have but thought he was pretty poor and its a worry that under Ganson they seem to be going backwards.

Would also like to see the obstruction rule looked at too as to be honest its too easy for a defender to make a play for the attacking runner and get away with a bad decision by having a score ruled out.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:43 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10146
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
You're an utter disgrace, call yourself a fan! you've done this virtually every game when we've gone behind or had a bit of pressure, one thing is criticising players, team, coach, but giving up on your team is frankly disgusting. why don't you simply naff off.

Why do you fall for this, week in, week out?? This is what Mrs B does, it's a defence mechanism and everyone sees it for exactly what it is. I do it, just not on here.

I'm going to give you the same advice Sheldon did...just without the name calling...ignore her. If you don't like what she posts, click the ignore button. But don't rise to it week in week out and then not expect some backlash!
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 5miler, Brid B&W, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Cherry_&_White, Chris71, Ellam, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, GentlemanJohn, Greavsie, hull2524, K-Diddy, Karen, Large Paws, Lincoln Imp, London FC Fan, oooh Gravy!, spegs, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, UllFC, Wilde 3 and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,8191,64676,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM