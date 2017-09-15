Dave K. wrote: Difficult call for the ref as he has to decide if the tackle was made, also difficult decision for Shaul, he can hardly let miller just run off, persoanlly i think a sin bin is harsh, but can see why Bentham gave it.

After watching the game back when I got in the call on Shaul is particularly harsh as Milky clearly plays for the penalty as he pulls Shaul down and holds him and conned Bentham.Can't believe Bentham actually initially gave the drop goal that Finn missed, to me he looked like a ref under pressure and wanted every decision backing up. I consider him to be one of the better ref's we have but thought he was pretty poor and its a worry that under Ganson they seem to be going backwards.Would also like to see the obstruction rule looked at too as to be honest its too easy for a defender to make a play for the attacking runner and get away with a bad decision by having a score ruled out.