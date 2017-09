We're certainly battle hardened, that's for sure. Hopefully we can raise the quality a bit and hold it together for 80 minutes and I don't think we've got anyone to fear.

With hindsight, I think we were probably due a bit of a drop off last night after wembley, a massive effort at leeds 5 days later then another massive effort against wigan with 12 men for 60 minutes. The only thing that mattered last night was the win and hopefully we'll be back on the horse next week.