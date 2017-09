Thought Wakey played very well last night particularly in the first half. We were pretty poor first half, completion rate was shocking and we looked very nervy. Second half was much better but we still looked laboured and showed great resolve to grind out a win which was the important thing.

Top marks to Wakey they are a pretty good side and think Chester should get coach of the year for what they've achieved this season.

Think after the exploits of Wembley, the trip to Leeds a few days later and a brutal game against Wigan it was never going to be a great performance by the team in one sense but to grind out the win says a lot about this team.