We were pretty awful tonight which was hopefully just a hangover from the efforts last week but we were worryingly awful with ball in hand and didn't really create much at all tonight. Far too often we have props standing at first man in the opposition 20 and the movement of the ball is so slow it's easy to defend and add in the lack of any real dummy runners (other than when we did and we messed it up with the obstruction) and it's only really a barge over or a try from a kick that we look likely to score from.



I think if we brought in a specialist attack coach we would be significantly better