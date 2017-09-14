Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am Posts: 25083 Location: West Yorkshire
giddyupoldfella wrote:
I think they need to hold their horses before handing the awards out. We could end up doing the double, and if we did, then surely Radford would be the deserving winner?
We swept the board last year, got club and coach of the year, Top Gun, Hit Man, Man of Steel, doubt we'll get anything discretionary this time, mustn't be greedy with the Challenge Cup and Lance Todd already safety in the cabinet.
We were pretty awful tonight which was hopefully just a hangover from the efforts last week but we were worryingly awful with ball in hand and didn't really create much at all tonight. Far too often we have props standing at first man in the opposition 20 and the movement of the ball is so slow it's easy to defend and add in the lack of any real dummy runners (other than when we did and we messed it up with the obstruction) and it's only really a barge over or a try from a kick that we look likely to score from.
I think if we brought in a specialist attack coach we would be significantly better
We didn't complete a set of six for the 1st 25 mins
