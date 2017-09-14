WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:59 pm
yorksguy1865
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1140
Location: Inside my own head
Not the best game I have ever seen but we turned up and did the job, 2 points and Gaz scored so satisfied. :)
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:00 pm
Sheldon
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22144
Location: London
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
That's delightful coming from a so called mod, if you can't handle being outed suggest you just unregister from the site and never come back #wontbemissed


So called fans start petitions so so called mods can call you a loving dick.

#petitiondick
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:02 pm
Wilde 3
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5614
Thought Wakey were excellent and in the whole we were pretty poor. There was some big defence at times but their ability to create an overlap compared to us was evident
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:04 pm
scarrie
Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3448
Location: Hull
Wilde 3 wrote:
Thought Wakey were excellent and in the whole we were pretty poor. There was some big defence at times but their ability to create an overlap compared to us was evident


For the last try Mahe comes off his touch line rather than leaving Connor to deal with the centre. If he trusts Connor to deal with it then there is a good chance they don't score.
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:07 pm
giddyupoldfella
Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 479
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
scarrie wrote:
If Cas hadn't run away with the league I'd say Chester would be a dead cert for coach of the year, he's done a brilliant job.
As it is I'd give him it but reckon Powell will get it.
I think they need to hold their horses before handing the awards out. We could end up doing the double, and if we did, then surely Radford would be the deserving winner?
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:12 pm
scarrie
Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3448
Location: Hull
giddyupoldfella wrote:
I think they need to hold their horses before handing the awards out. We could end up doing the double, and if we did, then surely Radford would be the deserving winner?


Possibly but personally I'd still give it Chester. Most people expected us to be challenging this year whereas you won't find many people who thought Wakey would be right in the mix for the playoffs.
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:19 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25083
Location: West Yorkshire
giddyupoldfella wrote:
I think they need to hold their horses before handing the awards out. We could end up doing the double, and if we did, then surely Radford would be the deserving winner?

We swept the board last year, got club and coach of the year, Top Gun, Hit Man, Man of Steel, doubt we'll get anything discretionary this time, mustn't be greedy with the Challenge Cup and Lance Todd already safety in the cabinet. :D
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:43 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26376
We were pretty awful tonight which was hopefully just a hangover from the efforts last week but we were worryingly awful with ball in hand and didn't really create much at all tonight. Far too often we have props standing at first man in the opposition 20 and the movement of the ball is so slow it's easy to defend and add in the lack of any real dummy runners (other than when we did and we messed it up with the obstruction) and it's only really a barge over or a try from a kick that we look likely to score from.

I think if we brought in a specialist attack coach we would be significantly better
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:03 pm
hull smallears
Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8430
Location: Location Location
Actually came away feeling a bit sorry for Wakey, wish they were in the 4 ahead of Wigan or Leeds, but pleased with the win, thought we were going to throw it away at the end.
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:25 pm
Meanmachine72

Joined: Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:06 pm
Posts: 9
Jake the Peg wrote:
We were pretty awful tonight which was hopefully just a hangover from the efforts last week but we were worryingly awful with ball in hand and didn't really create much at all tonight. Far too often we have props standing at first man in the opposition 20 and the movement of the ball is so slow it's easy to defend and add in the lack of any real dummy runners (other than when we did and we messed it up with the obstruction) and it's only really a barge over or a try from a kick that we look likely to score from.

I think if we brought in a specialist attack coach we would be significantly better

We didn't complete a set of six for the 1st 25 mins
