Mrs Barista wrote: Have to congratulate Wakefield on ending our league season. Richly deserved, great performance by them. Shame it's all over after 20 minutes but there it is.

You're an utter disgrace, call yourself a fan! you've done this virtually every game when we've gone behind or had a bit of pressure, one thing is criticising players, team, coach, but giving up on your team is frankly disgusting. why don't you simply naff off.good Wakey team and we just managed to sneak it, great game, nerve jangling, well done to us, Ellis scoring just the cherry on the cake.Need to keep things going and beat Cas next week.