Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:20 pm
bonaire
I would push Griffin into the forwards to give us a bit of impact and bring Connor in at centre
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:25 pm
C for Cuckoo
Poor Grix. He gets smashed every time he plays us.
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:05 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Mrs Barista wrote:
Have to congratulate Wakefield on ending our league season. Richly deserved, great performance by them. Shame it's all over after 20 minutes but there it is.

You're an utter disgrace, call yourself a fan! you've done this virtually every game when we've gone behind or had a bit of pressure, one thing is criticising players, team, coach, but giving up on your team is frankly disgusting. why don't you simply naff off.

good Wakey team and we just managed to sneak it, great game, nerve jangling, well done to us, Ellis scoring just the cherry on the cake.
Need to keep things going and beat Cas next week.
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:09 pm
bonaire
Well we were due a bit of luck for a change
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:09 pm
Sheldon
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
You're an utter disgrace, call yourself a fan! you've done this virtually every game when we've gone behind or had a bit of pressure, one thing is criticising players, team, coach, but giving up on your team is frankly disgusting. why don't you simply naff off.

good Wakey team and we just managed to sneak it, great game, nerve jangling, well done to us, Ellis scoring just the cherry on the cake.
Need to keep things going and beat Cas next week.


Are you the most loving stupid prick on this site?

Every lovely laughing at you, it's written to wind you up.

Put her on ignore if you can't handle having your leg pulled.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:17 pm
scarrie
Phew. Doesn't come much closer than that.
It wasn't vintage but 2 vital points. A great send off for the boys.
Well played Wakey too.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:18 pm
Mrs Barista
Sheldon wrote:
Are you the most loving stupid prick on this site?

Every lovely laughing at you, it's written to wind you up.

Put her on ignore if you can't handle having your leg pulled.


I'm sure he's breaching the AUP, I'll examine his abuse later. In the meantime I'm just so happy that these warriors live to fight another day. Like our season in one match that. Sloppy start, great comeback when we get a fair share of possession, critical game management from SNEEYYDD :thumb:
