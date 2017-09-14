WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:57 am
Erik the not red wrote:
Hope not, I'd like for him to have another 3 after this.


Yeah me too, meant to put home game, have edited it now, got to start to re read my posts before submitting. :evil:
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:44 pm
Sika Manu been sent home ill
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:27 pm
Have to congratulate Wakefield on ending our league season. Richly deserved, great performance by them. Shame it's all over after 20 minutes but there it is.
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:30 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Have to congratulate Wakefield on ending our league season. Richly deserved, great performance by them. Shame it's all over after 20 minutes but there it is.


A lot faster than us
Unless we can get on top in the forwards and put some pressure on them we will blow it
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:36 pm
How the hell do we replace Mahe?
I'm excited to see Faraimo but man has he got some big shoes to fill!
Re: Wakey
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:48 pm
Errors Errors Errors
