Re: Wakey
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:09 am
FC-Steward
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 838
bonaire wrote:
to be honest i dont think they will fancy playing us or Wigan.
Like you i would prefer to play at leeds.

Yes I agree but if they beat Wigan this week I reckon saints would sneak 4th so I could be interesting to see if they go out on Friday to beat Wigan .
Re: Wakey
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:18 am
K-Diddy
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Sep 30, 2010 12:21 pm
Posts: 1967
Got a feeling we'll get most of the 50/50 ref decisions in this one as they try to make up for the ridiculous red card decision.
Re: Wakey
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:55 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
K-Diddy wrote:
Got a feeling we'll get most of the 50/50 ref decisions in this one as they try to make up for the ridiculous red card decision.


I really hope not, just call it fairly & consistently. I just want to watch an FC game where the main topic of conversation/frustration post-match isn't how crap the ref was.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Wakey
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:03 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7007
bonaire wrote:
to be honest i dont think they will fancy playing us or Wigan.
Like you i would prefer to play at leeds.

Playing either of you two at Old Trafford might cause them problems, but tbf I don't think they fear either of you or anybody else for that matter at home.
Re: Wakey
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:10 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
chissitt wrote:
Playing either of you two at Old Trafford might cause them problems, but tbf I don't think they fear either of you or anybody else for that matter at home.


At home they're almost unplayable. They know exactly how to extract every advantage from playing on that smaller pitch and it works.

Away from Wheldon Rd they're much less effective (at home I think they've scored 570pts in 15 games vs 340pts in 13 away games). For the most part their tactics work too, but when they've come up against us, they struggle to find a plan B.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Wakey
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:45 am
C for Cuckoo
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2989
Location: Hull
I couldn't be more annoyed that this game is on a Thursday. I doubt I'll find a pub with it on either.
Re: Wakey
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:52 am
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4116
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
DGM wrote:
At home they're almost unplayable. They know exactly how to extract every advantage from playing on that smaller pitch and it works.

Away from Wheldon Rd they're much less effective (at home I think they've scored 570pts in 15 games vs 340pts in 13 away games). For the most part their tactics work too, but when they've come up against us, they struggle to find a plan B.


Depends if Gales back for them too for the semi's as he makes a big difference to them particularly at their place.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Wakey
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:03 pm
SirBlighty
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 01, 2008 8:54 am
Posts: 434
bonaire wrote:
Michaels will play. last match at the KC and really cant see the point of playing Talanoa if he is nursing the arm injury
Understand slight doubt with Minichello.
Like to see Connor given a run at right centre
Hope Tuimavave is fit we really miss his defence,workrate and he takes the ball up well.


Defo no Tala
Previous

