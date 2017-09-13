chissitt wrote: Playing either of you two at Old Trafford might cause them problems, but tbf I don't think they fear either of you or anybody else for that matter at home.

At home they're almost unplayable. They know exactly how to extract every advantage from playing on that smaller pitch and it works.Away from Wheldon Rd they're much less effective (at home I think they've scored 570pts in 15 games vs 340pts in 13 away games). For the most part their tactics work too, but when they've come up against us, they struggle to find a plan B.