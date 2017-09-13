|
bonaire wrote:
to be honest i dont think they will fancy playing us or Wigan.
Like you i would prefer to play at leeds.
Yes I agree but if they beat Wigan this week I reckon saints would sneak 4th so I could be interesting to see if they go out on Friday to beat Wigan .
Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:18 am
Got a feeling we'll get most of the 50/50 ref decisions in this one as they try to make up for the ridiculous red card decision.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:55 am
K-Diddy wrote:
Got a feeling we'll get most of the 50/50 ref decisions in this one as they try to make up for the ridiculous red card decision.
I really hope not, just call it fairly & consistently. I just want to watch an FC game where the main topic of conversation/frustration post-match isn't how crap the ref was.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:03 am
bonaire wrote:
to be honest i dont think they will fancy playing us or Wigan.
Like you i would prefer to play at leeds.
Playing either of you two at Old Trafford might cause them problems, but tbf I don't think they fear either of you or anybody else for that matter at home.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:10 am
chissitt wrote:
Playing either of you two at Old Trafford might cause them problems, but tbf I don't think they fear either of you or anybody else for that matter at home.
At home they're almost unplayable. They know exactly how to extract every advantage from playing on that smaller pitch and it works.
Away from Wheldon Rd they're much less effective (at home I think they've scored 570pts in 15 games vs 340pts in 13 away games). For the most part their tactics work too, but when they've come up against us, they struggle to find a plan B.
