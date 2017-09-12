WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakey

Post a reply
Re: Wakey
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:27 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 498
Location: On the therapist's couch
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Get there if you can, I know Thursdays can be a rush but as has been said this is Gareth Ellis' final game at the KCOM a


Hope it will be both a big crowd and a good game. Gareth has been a great servant to RL and all the teams he has played for - particularly Wakefield and Hull so it would be an appropriate match to give him a big send off.
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: Wakey
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:31 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1715
Karen wrote:
The full 19-man squad to face Wakefield is as follows:

1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
28. Brad Fash


Michaels will play. last match at the KC and really cant see the point of playing Talanoa if he is nursing the arm injury
Understand slight doubt with Minichello.
Like to see Connor given a run at right centre
Hope Tuimavave is fit we really miss his defence,workrate and he takes the ball up well.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, giddyupoldfella, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, jeffers, K-Diddy, Karen, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, Sheldon, The FC Aces, unknownlegend, Wytchfynder General, yorksguy1865 and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,3111,89376,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM