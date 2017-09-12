Karen wrote:
The full 19-man squad to face Wakefield is as follows:
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
28. Brad Fash
Michaels will play. last match at the KC and really cant see the point of playing Talanoa if he is nursing the arm injury
Understand slight doubt with Minichello.
Like to see Connor given a run at right centre
Hope Tuimavave is fit we really miss his defence,workrate and he takes the ball up well.
