|
|
We need the fans out in force for this one, even though Thursday night live on SKY isnt ideal. Crowd last week was given as 11k but far less than that in the ground with a lot of passholders missing.
I think its pretty much season over if we lose, and we need to back the team as best we can.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:14 pm
|
|
UllFC wrote:
We need the fans out in force for this one, even though Thursday night live on SKY isnt ideal. Crowd last week was given as 11k but far less than that in the ground with a lot of passholders missing.
I think its pretty much season over if we lose, and we need to back the team as best we can.
Potentially Ellis' last home game of the season too, I'll be coming over Thursday afternoon, looking forward to it.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:19 pm
|
Karen
100% League Network
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Potentially Ellis' las home game of the season too, I'll be coming over Thursday afternoon, looking forward to it.
No potential about it. We cannot reach second spot now so this will be the last time all leavers will play at the KC. Hopefully they'll receive the send off they deserve
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:14 pm
|
|
Get there if you can, I know Thursdays can be a rush but as has been said this is Gareth Ellis' final game at the KCOM as well as it being a farewell to Mahe Fonua and Steve Michaels.
Need a big crowd getting behind the team.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:16 pm
|
|
apart from green we will be at full strength if everyone comes through this week
no excuses, win at all costs
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:34 pm
|
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't think he will. The concensus from ex players and refs is that it was a really harsh decision, and these are the people that make up the panel. I think he will get SOS.
On this occasion I am pleased to say I told you so.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:28 pm
|
|
UllFC wrote:
We need the fans out in force for this one, even though Thursday night live on SKY isnt ideal. Crowd last week was given as 11k but far less than that in the ground with a lot of passholders missing.
I think its pretty much season over if we lose, and we need to back the team as best we can.
How many pass holders were missing?
From the West Stand, it looked like the East stand was highly populated.
Irrespective, all who can get there should do their bit and cheer the lads on from the stands rather than the ale house
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:12 am
|
|
The full 19-man squad to face Wakefield is as follows:
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
28. Brad Fash
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:47 am
|
|
Would imagine that the only real question is Talanoa or Michaels. Could make an argument for Griffin or Connor at right centre, and Fash or Thompson for the bench. I'd go with this though:
Shaul
Fonua
Griffin
Carlos
Talanoa/Michaels
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichiello
Manu
Ellis
Bowden
Washbrook
Thompson
Connor
Fash and Talanoa/Michaels to miss out.
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:46 pm
|
|
And Phil Bentham is the ref.
|
