UllFC wrote: We need the fans out in force for this one, even though Thursday night live on SKY isnt ideal. Crowd last week was given as 11k but far less than that in the ground with a lot of passholders missing.



I think its pretty much season over if we lose, and we need to back the team as best we can.

How many pass holders were missing?From the West Stand, it looked like the East stand was highly populated.Irrespective, all who can get there should do their bit and cheer the lads on from the stands rather than the ale house