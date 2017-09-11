WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakey

Post a reply
Re: Wakey
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:42 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14899
We need the fans out in force for this one, even though Thursday night live on SKY isnt ideal. Crowd last week was given as 11k but far less than that in the ground with a lot of passholders missing.

I think its pretty much season over if we lose, and we need to back the team as best we can.
Re: Wakey
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:14 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 734
UllFC wrote:
We need the fans out in force for this one, even though Thursday night live on SKY isnt ideal. Crowd last week was given as 11k but far less than that in the ground with a lot of passholders missing.

I think its pretty much season over if we lose, and we need to back the team as best we can.

Potentially Ellis' last home game of the season too, I'll be coming over Thursday afternoon, looking forward to it.
Last edited by PCollinson1990 on Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:32 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Wakey
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:19 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10145
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Potentially Ellis' las home game of the season too, I'll be coming over Thursday afternoon, looking forward to it.

No potential about it. We cannot reach second spot now so this will be the last time all leavers will play at the KC. Hopefully they'll receive the send off they deserve :thumb:
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Wakey
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:14 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17501
Get there if you can, I know Thursdays can be a rush but as has been said this is Gareth Ellis' final game at the KCOM as well as it being a farewell to Mahe Fonua and Steve Michaels.

Need a big crowd getting behind the team.
Re: Wakey
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:16 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10485
apart from green we will be at full strength if everyone comes through this week

no excuses, win at all costs
Re: Wakey
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:34 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10572
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't think he will. The concensus from ex players and refs is that it was a really harsh decision, and these are the people that make up the panel. I think he will get SOS.


On this occasion I am pleased to say I told you so.
Re: Wakey
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:28 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7122
Location: Here there and everywhere
UllFC wrote:
We need the fans out in force for this one, even though Thursday night live on SKY isnt ideal. Crowd last week was given as 11k but far less than that in the ground with a lot of passholders missing.

I think its pretty much season over if we lose, and we need to back the team as best we can.


How many pass holders were missing?

From the West Stand, it looked like the East stand was highly populated.

Irrespective, all who can get there should do their bit and cheer the lads on from the stands rather than the ale house
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Wakey
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:12 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10145
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
The full 19-man squad to face Wakefield is as follows:

1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
28. Brad Fash
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Wakey
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:47 am
Cardiff_05 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4980
Location: Caerdydd
Karen wrote:
The full 19-man squad to face Wakefield is as follows:

1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
28. Brad Fash


Would imagine that the only real question is Talanoa or Michaels. Could make an argument for Griffin or Connor at right centre, and Fash or Thompson for the bench. I'd go with this though:

Shaul
Fonua
Griffin
Carlos
Talanoa/Michaels
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Minichiello
Manu
Ellis

Bowden
Washbrook
Thompson
Connor

Fash and Talanoa/Michaels to miss out.
Re: Wakey
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:46 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2794
And Phil Bentham is the ref.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, DannyB, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, g_balls, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, Itchy Arsenal, K-Diddy, Karen, LyndsayGill, mk_fc, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, pepos, Punos, rodney_trotter, Sheldon, supercat and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,2261,91476,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM