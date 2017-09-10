WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:25 pm
bonaire wrote:
Keep saying Connor and Tuimavave are by far our best centres.
Griffin will get 2 game ban.
I hope Carlos is fit as Michaels will slot back onto the wing but Last said two weeks in his pre Wigan game interview and Radford said should be back for Wakefield so we have to wait.
Masi again showed us his improvement and added a couple of offloads to his game so with Watts likely to be missing he should get another outing with the same bench.


IF the panel are consistent, Isa didnt get a ban for a more servere cannonball, Griffin should be ok
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:30 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
IF the panel are consistent, Isa didnt get a ban for a more servere cannonball, Griffin should be ok


But Griffin plays for Hull FC
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:59 pm
Will Hadley play for Wakey?
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:04 pm
Hadley won,t play Thursday ,talanoa fit to play
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:13 pm
If the disciplinary panel stay consistent, Griffin will only get a warning and Hadley will get a 1-2 match ban, same as Ellis.
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:52 pm
If the RFL and the disciplinary panel are honest and fair then Watts should get SOS. Particularly as current & ex players are all in agreement in was not a red card and very harsh call.

As for Griffin I think he'll get a ban.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:28 pm
Chris71 wrote:
If the RFL and the disciplinary panel are honest and fair ..


That's a big if.

Bans for both I fear and it wouldn't shock me to see Kelly in bother as well. Usual cover up for Wigan's foul play.
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:29 pm
bonaire wrote:
Griffin will get 2 game ban.


Is that wishful thinking on your part?
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:32 pm
At least 2 games for Griffin a supposed dangerous tackle on TV they will want to send a message
As for Watts personally I don't think it was even a penalty but it will be classed as 3 times in a year for the same offence. I fully expect 2 -3 games for the offence plus a further 1-2 for the repetition. Hope I'm wrong in both cases but I wouldn't want to put money on it
Re: Wakey
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:15 am
Three images I took from games this season that I found in a matter of minutes. Inu on Taylor earlier this year, left Taylor on the ground (not injured), we scored as Watts pinched the ball 1 on 1 straight after this but nothing at all from the video ref or the RFL despite the clear raised elbow to the head.

Image
hock 1st Round, no action taken, I mean it's fecking Hock ffs, if this was an issue Hock and almost every forward in SL would play less than half the season and be off the pitch every game!
Image
second image from different angle.
Image
