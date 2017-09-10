bonaire wrote:

Keep saying Connor and Tuimavave are by far our best centres.

Griffin will get 2 game ban .

I hope Carlos is fit as Michaels will slot back onto the wing but Last said two weeks in his pre Wigan game interview and Radford said should be back for Wakefield so we have to wait.

Masi again showed us his improvement and added a couple of offloads to his game so with Watts likely to be missing he should get another outing with the same bench.