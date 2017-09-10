WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:25 pm
bonaire wrote:
Keep saying Connor and Tuimavave are by far our best centres.
Griffin will get 2 game ban.
I hope Carlos is fit as Michaels will slot back onto the wing but Last said two weeks in his pre Wigan game interview and Radford said should be back for Wakefield so we have to wait.
Masi again showed us his improvement and added a couple of offloads to his game so with Watts likely to be missing he should get another outing with the same bench.


IF the panel are consistent, Isa didnt get a ban for a more servere cannonball, Griffin should be ok
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:30 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
IF the panel are consistent, Isa didnt get a ban for a more servere cannonball, Griffin should be ok


But Griffin plays for Hull FC
