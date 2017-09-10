Mild mannered Janitor wrote: We have had a habit of losing 3 league matches on the trot and going on a decent run of wins. Well we have had the 3 losses, we now need 4 win on the spin.



Would like to think the RFL would do the right thing on Watts, but as it's the 3rd time this season I can only see a ban as RFL will not want to contradict their ref.



We play like we did v Wigan and we beat Wakey. Ellis being back is huge.

Agree with that. Shame for Watts, IMO he plays tough but is not a niggly/aggressive player and in the context of what is a dubious at best red card and the fact he served most of the game some pragmatism could reasaonably be expected. So given it's the RFL I expect him to be missing until March.