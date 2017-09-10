WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakey

Post a reply
Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:17 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18122
Location: Back in Hull.
Absolutely massive game for both teams, certainly our biggest SL game so far this season.

Wakey are a decent side, so need to be on our game or we will lose.

Ellis back is massive for us, hopefully Carlos as well.

I'd play Connor at centre as for me e is too good not to play in the 13, put Griffin on the wing or the bench depending on

Watts will no doubt be banned.

Hopefully a decent crowd and a similar atmosphere to Friday night.
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:26 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25071
Location: West Yorkshire
A real shame we're missing Talanoa, Watts, Green. I'd maybe go:
Shaul
Michaels
Tuimavave
Connor
Fonua
Kelly
Sneyd
Bowden
Houghton
Taylor
Mini
Manu
Ellis

Fash
Matongo
Washbrook
Griffin
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:59 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7115
Location: Here there and everywhere
We have had a habit of losing 3 league matches on the trot and going on a decent run of wins. Well we have had the 3 losses, we now need 4 win on the spin.

Would like to think the RFL would do the right thing on Watts, but as it's the 3rd time this season I can only see a ban as RFL will not want to contradict their ref.

We play like we did v Wigan and we beat Wakey. Ellis being back is huge.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:08 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25071
Location: West Yorkshire
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
We have had a habit of losing 3 league matches on the trot and going on a decent run of wins. Well we have had the 3 losses, we now need 4 win on the spin.

Would like to think the RFL would do the right thing on Watts, but as it's the 3rd time this season I can only see a ban as RFL will not want to contradict their ref.

We play like we did v Wigan and we beat Wakey. Ellis being back is huge.


Agree with that. Shame for Watts, IMO he plays tough but is not a niggly/aggressive player and in the context of what is a dubious at best red card and the fact he served most of the game some pragmatism could reasaonably be expected. So given it's the RFL I expect him to be missing until March.
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:14 am
Cardiff_05 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4977
Location: Caerdydd
Hopefully Watts will get sending off sufficient given the fact we lost the match, but I'd be surprised!
Re: Wakey
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:24 am
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22129
Location: London
Watts will get at least 2 games.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beanman, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Cotillion, easthullwesty, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, fun time frankie, Listerofsmeg, McFc, Mild mannered Janitor, Rugby Raider, Stanley Unwin, The Ghost of '99, wakefield1990, Wilde 3 and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,0501,66976,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM