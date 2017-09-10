Absolutely massive game for both teams, certainly our biggest SL game so far this season.



Wakey are a decent side, so need to be on our game or we will lose.



Ellis back is massive for us, hopefully Carlos as well.



I'd play Connor at centre as for me e is too good not to play in the 13, put Griffin on the wing or the bench depending on



Watts will no doubt be banned.



Hopefully a decent crowd and a similar atmosphere to Friday night.