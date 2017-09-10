WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:17 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18122
Location: Back in Hull.
Absolutely massive game for both teams, certainly our biggest SL game so far this season.

Wakey are a decent side, so need to be on our game or we will lose.

Ellis back is massive for us, hopefully Carlos as well.

I'd play Connor at centre as for me e is too good not to play in the 13, put Griffin on the wing or the bench depending on

Watts will no doubt be banned.

Hopefully a decent crowd and a similar atmosphere to Friday night.

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Beanman, Bing [Bot], BoothferryBoy, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Dave K., Edinburgh Warrior, edinburgh yorkie, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Foti with the goaty, Hessle old fc, Lilfatman, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr Incredihull, Prof W, steadygetyerboots-on, themightynortherner, Touchliner and 221 guests

