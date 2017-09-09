WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Civic Fun Day?

Civic Fun Day?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:39 pm
Rugby Raider User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 783
Location: Playing League on The Close
Suppose we ought to congratulate our neighbours on their promotion!

Hopefully the Council will bestow the appropriate celebrations that befits their achievement with an Civic Fun Day.

The Council will hope that almost as many the Rovers fans turn out as last time a Civic Reception was laid on in their honour in 2015.

Rovers fans can expect to enjoy face painting, a bouncy castle, a Bobby Bubbles lookalike, plus leftover Hot Dogs from their last Fun Day.

Enjoy!
Re: Civic Fun Day?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:24 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26355
I'm just grateful for the 6 points next season
Re: Civic Fun Day?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:31 pm
Cardiff_05 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4976
Location: Caerdydd
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'm just grateful for the 6 points next season


Absolutely. Nice to start the season knowing we've already got those points in the bag!
Re: Civic Fun Day?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:32 pm
Rugby Raider User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 783
Location: Playing League on The Close
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'm just grateful for the 6 points next season

Hopefully, but that's not always guaranteed.

I'm more worried about what their fans are going to sing when they play us??

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, dr_feelgood, Erik the not red, indie43, K-Diddy, Lupsetbull, Paul Hamilton, Punos, Rugby Raider, shauney, The Milky Bar Kid, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, themightynortherner, yorksguy1865 and 159 guests

