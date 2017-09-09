Suppose we ought to congratulate our neighbours on their promotion!



Hopefully the Council will bestow the appropriate celebrations that befits their achievement with an Civic Fun Day.



The Council will hope that almost as many the Rovers fans turn out as last time a Civic Reception was laid on in their honour in 2015.



Rovers fans can expect to enjoy face painting, a bouncy castle, a Bobby Bubbles lookalike, plus leftover Hot Dogs from their last Fun Day.



Enjoy!