hull smallears wrote: Apparently Houghton testimonial is against you, and you can guarantee Magic will be, the RFL won't be able to resist.

I fear your right about Magic, cant see the logic of putting the newly promoted team up against the team likely to finish 5th (sorry couldn't resist).Seriously though, they have supposed to have made the magic weekend a 'seeded' event with teams paired against teams that finished in similar league positions the year previously, so it should be us against the winner of the MPG. Bet its a derby though.