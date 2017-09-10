Dave K. wrote:
Yes Toronto, also think Toulouse will be stronger and expect London to kick on ( they have unlucky this year).
The top 4 will probably be
Toronto (who will spend the full cap)
Toulouse
London
Leigh/Widnes/Catalans
Add in 4 SL teams it won't be fun to be in.
I think your recruitment needs to be outstanding to even make 8th, McGuire is a good start, but not much quality available particularly with very few quota spots.
At least you have a couple of extra weeks to sort your recruitment out.
I wouldn't say the top 8s recruitment has been outstanding I think you need a good coach which we've finally got that can get the best out of the squad castleford been a great example