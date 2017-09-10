WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done KR

Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:07 pm
fun time frankie





Dave K. wrote:
Yes Toronto, also think Toulouse will be stronger and expect London to kick on ( they have unlucky this year).

The top 4 will probably be

Toronto (who will spend the full cap)
Toulouse
London
Leigh/Widnes/Catalans

Add in 4 SL teams it won't be fun to be in.

I think your recruitment needs to be outstanding to even make 8th, McGuire is a good start, but not much quality available particularly with very few quota spots.

At least you have a couple of extra weeks to sort your recruitment out.

I wouldn't say the top 8s recruitment has been outstanding I think you need a good coach which we've finally got that can get the best out of the squad castleford been a great example
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Well done KR
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:12 pm
cravenpark1






fun time frankie wrote:
I wouldn't say the top 8s recruitment has been outstanding I think you need a good coach which we've finally got that can get the best out of the squad castleford been a great example

Wishful thinking I know if only we had had him instead of the last clowns we have had who called them selves a coach we would not have gone down
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Well done KR
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:07 pm
Mild Rover






Dave K. wrote:
Yes Toronto, also think Toulouse will be stronger and expect London to kick on ( they have unlucky this year).

The top 4 will probably be

Toronto (who will spend the full cap)
Toulouse
London
Leigh/Widnes/Catalans

Add in 4 SL teams it won't be fun to be in.

I think your recruitment needs to be outstanding to even make 8th, McGuire is a good start, but not much quality available particularly with very few quota spots.

At least you have a couple of extra weeks to sort your recruitment out.


We definitely need to recruit and quality is definitely at a premium.

On the other hand, when I look at teams fielded by Hull, Cas and Wakefield, they don't strike me as being rammed full of brilliant, talismanic players. Obviously they have a handful, but we're not talking the best Bradford, Saints and Leeds teams of the noughties. What I do see, and tbh find more admirable in many ways, are decent depth and well-organised and coached teams that have found a way to play that suits them. And a sense of belief. That's what we need to continue building.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Well done KR
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:38 pm
craig hkr




In Minns and Heff we have a centre partnership ready for superleague. Shaw has been excellent after severe injury .Carney and Quinlan we know are good enough .Moss I think has the potential also.add in Salter and Marsh, Oakes we only need 1 or 2 outside backs so can spend a bit more and get real quality. Over next few week we will probably release fair few players? Plenty of cap space so hopefully the talk of top class players coming in is true? We need quality rather than quantity. Can hardly believe with 2 games to go we can speculate over next year's squad? Woke up tired and rough head but main feeling was relief.Quite different to last promotion when it was a one off game but now it's going to be nice to watch season unfold and watch GF and MPG.Job done and everyone at the club should be proud of themselves
Re: Well done KR
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:42 pm
Sheldon






There's a restructuring in the way the NRL cap works and apparently they'll be quite a few good players on the market.


I'd expect quite a few to come over, some clubs will fill their quotas and it will have a knock effect with decent home grown players getting pushed out.

Could be a good time to have a empty(ish) roster.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Well done KR
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:10 pm
Dave K.





fun time frankie wrote:
I wouldn't say the top 8s recruitment has been outstanding I think you need a good coach which we've finally got that can get the best out of the squad castleford been a great example


Cas have an exellent coach but their recruitment has also been really good, particularly use of their quota, they have taken some risks which have rest paid off Hardtker, Webster Eden etc
Re: Well done KR
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:27 pm
Logger



Cas fan here. Congratulations and well done, good to see you back. You offer far more than some others, and Hull FC can get back to irritating you rather than us.
I was concerned that had you missed out this time, next year would be really difficult as Toronto are earmarked for SL.
Re: Well done KR
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:08 pm
JACK DETH






Well done KR and glad to have you and the derby back.
Whoever stands by a just cause and fights for the freedom and liberation of his land from the invaders, the settlers and the colonialists, cannot possibly be called terrorist."

— Yasser Arafat
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM