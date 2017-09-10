In Minns and Heff we have a centre partnership ready for superleague. Shaw has been excellent after severe injury .Carney and Quinlan we know are good enough .Moss I think has the potential also.add in Salter and Marsh, Oakes we only need 1 or 2 outside backs so can spend a bit more and get real quality. Over next few week we will probably release fair few players? Plenty of cap space so hopefully the talk of top class players coming in is true? We need quality rather than quantity. Can hardly believe with 2 games to go we can speculate over next year's squad? Woke up tired and rough head but main feeling was relief.Quite different to last promotion when it was a one off game but now it's going to be nice to watch season unfold and watch GF and MPG.Job done and everyone at the club should be proud of themselves