Dave K. wrote:

Yes Toronto, also think Toulouse will be stronger and expect London to kick on ( they have unlucky this year).



The top 4 will probably be



Toronto (who will spend the full cap)

Toulouse

London

Leigh/Widnes/Catalans



Add in 4 SL teams it won't be fun to be in.



I think your recruitment needs to be outstanding to even make 8th, McGuire is a good start, but not much quality available particularly with very few quota spots.



At least you have a couple of extra weeks to sort your recruitment out.