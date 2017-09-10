|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5737
Location: east east hull
|
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
Perfect from Rovers and a Middle 8 campaign that I fully expected. Congratulations to everyone at the club who have worked so hard to achieve this. Even better news I heard yesterday is that Rob has sold many of his business stakes so budgets for a big squad investment could be available. Let's just say the half back and back row names being bandied about were mouthwatering. But with Sheens's contacts not surprising.
You fully expected us to breeze through the middle 8s last year
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:20 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 18, 2016 4:30 pm
Posts: 42
|
fun time frankie wrote:
You fully expected us to breeze through the middle 8s last year
I did but the half back disruption and a 90 second freak period could not have been expected.
On recruitment Sheens has talked already about the need to strengthen to be a competitive super league team week in week out. From what I hear and expect we'll be trimming the size of the squad but bringing in some real quality which is exactly the right approach.
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:56 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9859
Location: Leicestershire.
|
Dave K. wrote:
Think Sheens has got it perfect with his tactics this year, play it old school Aussie way, strong forwards, defence and high completion rate. He has comfortably completeing the task given.
It will be interesting what he does next year particularly in terms of recruitment, finishing top 8 in now the target as the middle 8's next year will be much tougher.
Will need to recruit really well to finish in the top 8, you don't have many overseas quota spots left, so you might need to release a couple luxury quota players like Clarke and ZDC.
It's been a fun year with plenty of banter, but SL is better for you in, certainly you offer more than Leigh and probably Widnes.
Well done
I haven't allowed myself to think about 'what if we do get up?' and it is a pleasure to be able to do it now. When you say the qualifiers will be tougher next year, do you mean because of the likely involvement of Toronto, or is there another reason too?
They're a weird little mini-league, the middle 8s. It's kind of mad that Leeds and Warrington followed up really strong seasons by playing in them, and that we've spent a season in the championship having won 16 of 19 games so far across 3 years.
SL seems to have evened up these last couple of seasons. Cas, Hull and to a lesser extent Wakey have put some big cracks in the glass ceiling. I'd like to think we're aiming higher than scraping 8th next season. Aiming ain't achieving, but we seem better organised with Sheens in charge than we have been before. On the other hand, the cap going up (rightly IMO), should favour the wealthier clubs.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:56 am
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11443Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
Man, that game yesterday, then I had to leg it back to Terrorist Towers to then go to a wedding. Suffice to say I am as rough as toast today.
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 12:52 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2726
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
Mild Rover wrote:
I haven't allowed myself to think about 'what if we do get up?' and it is a pleasure to be able to do it now. When you say the qualifiers will be tougher next year, do you mean because of the likely involvement of Toronto, or is there another reason too?
They're a weird little mini-league, the middle 8s. It's kind of mad that Leeds and Warrington followed up really strong seasons by playing in them, and that we've spent a season in the championship having won 16 of 19 games so far across 3 years.
SL seems to have evened up these last couple of seasons. Cas, Hull and to a lesser extent Wakey have put some big cracks in the glass ceiling. I'd like to think we're aiming higher than scraping 8th next season. Aiming ain't achieving, but we seem better organised with Sheens in charge than we have been before. On the other hand, the cap going up (rightly IMO), should favour the wealthier clubs.
Who is to say that they will be this comic stupid qualifier 8s It should go back to 1 up and 1 down
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:57 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:50 pm
Posts: 36
|
well done hkr six easy points next season for the black&whites
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8475
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
The real deal wrote:
well done hkr six easy points next season for the black&whites
This quote is so 2006. Appalling lack of originality in trolling these days.
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:11 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2639
Location: Back of the North stand
|
Congratulations to you all. Great to have you back.
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:14 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5737
Location: east east hull
|
SirStan wrote:
This quote is so 2006. Appalling lack of originality in trolling these days.
I know it's getting very boring Jake posts it about 3 times a day
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18125
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Mild Rover wrote:
I haven't allowed myself to think about 'what if we do get up?' and it is a pleasure to be able to do it now. When you say the qualifiers will be tougher next year, do you mean because of the likely involvement of Toronto, or is there another reason too?
They're a weird little mini-league, the middle 8s. It's kind of mad that Leeds and Warrington followed up really strong seasons by playing in them, and that we've spent a season in the championship having won 16 of 19 games so far across 3 years.
SL seems to have evened up these last couple of seasons. Cas, Hull and to a lesser extent Wakey have put some big cracks in the glass ceiling. I'd like to think we're aiming higher than scraping 8th next season. Aiming ain't achieving, but we seem better organised with Sheens in charge than we have been before. On the other hand, the cap going up (rightly IMO), should favour the wealthier clubs.
Yes Toronto, also think Toulouse will be stronger and expect London to kick on ( they have unlucky this year).
The top 4 will probably be
Toronto (who will spend the full cap)
Toulouse
London
Leigh/Widnes/Catalans
Add in 4 SL teams it won't be fun to be in.
I think your recruitment needs to be outstanding to even make 8th, McGuire is a good start, but not much quality available particularly with very few quota spots.
At least you have a couple of extra weeks to sort your recruitment out.
|