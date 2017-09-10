WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done KR

Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:07 am
fun time frankie
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
Perfect from Rovers and a Middle 8 campaign that I fully expected. Congratulations to everyone at the club who have worked so hard to achieve this. Even better news I heard yesterday is that Rob has sold many of his business stakes so budgets for a big squad investment could be available. Let's just say the half back and back row names being bandied about were mouthwatering. But with Sheens's contacts not surprising. :D

You fully expected us to breeze through the middle 8s last year :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:20 am
fun time frankie wrote:
You fully expected us to breeze through the middle 8s last year :D

I did but the half back disruption and a 90 second freak period could not have been expected.

On recruitment Sheens has talked already about the need to strengthen to be a competitive super league team week in week out. From what I hear and expect we'll be trimming the size of the squad but bringing in some real quality which is exactly the right approach.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:56 am
Dave K. wrote:
Think Sheens has got it perfect with his tactics this year, play it old school Aussie way, strong forwards, defence and high completion rate. He has comfortably completeing the task given.

It will be interesting what he does next year particularly in terms of recruitment, finishing top 8 in now the target as the middle 8's next year will be much tougher.

Will need to recruit really well to finish in the top 8, you don't have many overseas quota spots left, so you might need to release a couple luxury quota players like Clarke and ZDC.

It's been a fun year with plenty of banter, but SL is better for you in, certainly you offer more than Leigh and probably Widnes.

Well done


I haven't allowed myself to think about 'what if we do get up?' and it is a pleasure to be able to do it now. When you say the qualifiers will be tougher next year, do you mean because of the likely involvement of Toronto, or is there another reason too?

They're a weird little mini-league, the middle 8s. It's kind of mad that Leeds and Warrington followed up really strong seasons by playing in them, and that we've spent a season in the championship having won 16 of 19 games so far across 3 years.

SL seems to have evened up these last couple of seasons. Cas, Hull and to a lesser extent Wakey have put some big cracks in the glass ceiling. I'd like to think we're aiming higher than scraping 8th next season. Aiming ain't achieving, but we seem better organised with Sheens in charge than we have been before. On the other hand, the cap going up (rightly IMO), should favour the wealthier clubs.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:56 am
Man, that game yesterday, then I had to leg it back to Terrorist Towers to then go to a wedding. Suffice to say I am as rough as toast today.
