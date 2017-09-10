Dave K. wrote: Think Sheens has got it perfect with his tactics this year, play it old school Aussie way, strong forwards, defence and high completion rate. He has comfortably completeing the task given.



It will be interesting what he does next year particularly in terms of recruitment, finishing top 8 in now the target as the middle 8's next year will be much tougher.



Will need to recruit really well to finish in the top 8, you don't have many overseas quota spots left, so you might need to release a couple luxury quota players like Clarke and ZDC.



It's been a fun year with plenty of banter, but SL is better for you in, certainly you offer more than Leigh and probably Widnes.



Well done

I haven't allowed myself to think about 'what if we do get up?' and it is a pleasure to be able to do it now. When you say the qualifiers will be tougher next year, do you mean because of the likely involvement of Toronto, or is there another reason too?They're a weird little mini-league, the middle 8s. It's kind of mad that Leeds and Warrington followed up really strong seasons by playing in them, and that we've spent a season in the championship having won 16 of 19 games so far across 3 years.SL seems to have evened up these last couple of seasons. Cas, Hull and to a lesser extent Wakey have put some big cracks in the glass ceiling. I'd like to think we're aiming higher than scraping 8th next season. Aiming ain't achieving, but we seem better organised with Sheens in charge than we have been before. On the other hand, the cap going up (rightly IMO), should favour the wealthier clubs.