Zook Ema's Hose wrote:

Perfect from Rovers and a Middle 8 campaign that I fully expected. Congratulations to everyone at the club who have worked so hard to achieve this. Even better news I heard yesterday is that Rob has sold many of his business stakes so budgets for a big squad investment could be available. Let's just say the half back and back row names being bandied about were mouthwatering. But with Sheens's contacts not surprising.