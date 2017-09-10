WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done KR

Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:07 am
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
Perfect from Rovers and a Middle 8 campaign that I fully expected. Congratulations to everyone at the club who have worked so hard to achieve this. Even better news I heard yesterday is that Rob has sold many of his business stakes so budgets for a big squad investment could be available. Let's just say the half back and back row names being bandied about were mouthwatering. But with Sheens's contacts not surprising. :D

You fully expected us to breeze through the middle 8s last year :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Well done KR
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:20 am
fun time frankie wrote:
You fully expected us to breeze through the middle 8s last year :D

I did but the half back disruption and a 90 second freak period could not have been expected.

On recruitment Sheens has talked already about the need to strengthen to be a competitive super league team week in week out. From what I hear and expect we'll be trimming the size of the squad but bringing in some real quality which is exactly the right approach.
