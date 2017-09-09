WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done KR

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Well done KR

Post a reply
Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:38 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 352
Congrats on your promotion. Two games to spare. Really really well done. Hope we play you next season. But looking doubtful now
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:44 pm
His Bobness User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 971
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Leythersteve wrote:
Congrats on your promotion. Two games to spare. Really really well done. Hope we play you next season. But looking doubtful now


Thank you, sincerely.

Such very fine margins. Your game and our game today were undecided right up to the final play. We've been in that place 4 times out of 5 in this series and come out on the right side every time.

I think we deserve credit for that but it wouldn't have taken much at all for a very different outcome.

Your cause is by no means lost though it looks like you will have to endure the gruesome MPG.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:01 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9796
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Well done from another Leyther. Fully deserved, with your excellent Championship form being carried through the play-offs. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: Now please do us a favour and don't relax against Catalans - we are rapidly reaching the situation where it's slipping out of our hands! I don't fancy our trip to London in the last match, having to win - if we can beat 'Fax that is!
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:27 pm
OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3908
Yes beat Catalans please.
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:30 pm
Journeyman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 10:30 am
Posts: 1649
Location: The South
Great win today, well deserved. NOt seen my team play for a long time now, but have followed you for 45 years. Now lets go make an impact in the big time. :BOW:
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:01 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6768
Well done KR, you've done everything right since being relegated, make sure you continue that way.
Have a great weekend then back to the grind, hopefully for at least one more game before you switch off
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Re: Well done KR
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:35 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11339
Location: The City of Wakefield
Congrats and welcome back :thumb:
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Well done KR
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:39 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18120
Location: Back in Hull.
Think Sheens has got it perfect with his tactics this year, play it old school Aussie way, strong forwards, defence and high completion rate. He has comfortably completeing the task given.

It will be interesting what he does next year particularly in terms of recruitment, finishing top 8 in now the target as the middle 8's next year will be much tougher.

Will need to recruit really well to finish in the top 8, you don't have many overseas quota spots left, so you might need to release a couple luxury quota players like Clarke and ZDC.

It's been a fun year with plenty of banter, but SL is better for you in, certainly you offer more than Leigh and probably Widnes.

Well done

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant7t2, Beverley red, fun time frankie, Hessle rover, reliant robin, Rural Robin, Sheldon, Zook Ema's Hose and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,0041,48676,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM