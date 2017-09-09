Think Sheens has got it perfect with his tactics this year, play it old school Aussie way, strong forwards, defence and high completion rate. He has comfortably completeing the task given.



It will be interesting what he does next year particularly in terms of recruitment, finishing top 8 in now the target as the middle 8's next year will be much tougher.



Will need to recruit really well to finish in the top 8, you don't have many overseas quota spots left, so you might need to release a couple luxury quota players like Clarke and ZDC.



It's been a fun year with plenty of banter, but SL is better for you in, certainly you offer more than Leigh and probably Widnes.



Well done