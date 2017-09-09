His Bobness

Cheeky half-back



Leythersteve wrote: Congrats on your promotion. Two games to spare. Really really well done. Hope we play you next season. But looking doubtful now



Thank you, sincerely.



Such very fine margins. Your game and our game today were undecided right up to the final play. We've been in that place 4 times out of 5 in this series and come out on the right side every time.



I think we deserve credit for that but it wouldn't have taken much at all for a very different outcome.



Your cause is by no means lost though it looks like you will have to endure the gruesome MPG.



Well done from another Leyther. Fully deserved, with your excellent Championship form being carried through the play-offs. Now please do us a favour and don't relax against Catalans - we are rapidly reaching the situation where it's slipping out of our hands! I don't fancy our trip to London in the last match, having to win - if we can beat 'Fax that is!



Yes beat Catalans please.

Journeyman

Free-scoring winger



Great win today, well deserved. NOt seen my team play for a long time now, but have followed you for 45 years. Now lets go make an impact in the big time.

j.c



Well done KR, you've done everything right since being relegated, make sure you continue that way.

Have a great weekend then back to the grind, hopefully for at least one more game before you switch off

