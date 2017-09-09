Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am Posts: 9796 Location: Deep in Leytherland
Well done from another Leyther. Fully deserved, with your excellent Championship form being carried through the play-offs. Now please do us a favour and don't relax against Catalans - we are rapidly reaching the situation where it's slipping out of our hands! I don't fancy our trip to London in the last match, having to win - if we can beat 'Fax that is!
Well done KR, you've done everything right since being relegated, make sure you continue that way. Have a great weekend then back to the grind, hopefully for at least one more game before you switch off
