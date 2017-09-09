WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done KR

Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:38 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 351
Congrats on your promotion. Two games to spare. Really really well done. Hope we play you next season. But looking doubtful now
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:44 pm
His Bobness
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 971
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Leythersteve wrote:
Congrats on your promotion. Two games to spare. Really really well done. Hope we play you next season. But looking doubtful now


Thank you, sincerely.

Such very fine margins. Your game and our game today were undecided right up to the final play. We've been in that place 4 times out of 5 in this series and come out on the right side every time.

I think we deserve credit for that but it wouldn't have taken much at all for a very different outcome.

Your cause is by no means lost though it looks like you will have to endure the gruesome MPG.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:01 pm
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9796
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Well done from another Leyther. Fully deserved, with your excellent Championship form being carried through the play-offs. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: Now please do us a favour and don't relax against Catalans - we are rapidly reaching the situation where it's slipping out of our hands! I don't fancy our trip to London in the last match, having to win - if we can beat 'Fax that is!
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:27 pm
OFFTHECUFF
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3908
Yes beat Catalans please.
Re: Well done KR
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:30 pm
Journeyman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 10:30 am
Posts: 1649
Location: The South
Great win today, well deserved. NOt seen my team play for a long time now, but have followed you for 45 years. Now lets go make an impact in the big time. :BOW:

Users browsing this forum: barrajacks, Brid B&W, Burtons Forearm, Gallanteer, GansonTheClown, gary numan, gulfcoast_highwayman, Hessle rover, Leythersteve, Marcus Notsquare, Matt Felmingham, OFFTHECUFF, rover 2000, SirStan and 160 guests

