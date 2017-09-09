|
The Bill Arthur/John Wells/Barrie McDermott combination (Hull KR v Widnes match) was such a refreshing change. Really good, professional and just right for both committed RL fans and casual viewers. I'd definitely make that the no 1 team when Hemmings retires. Infinitely better than him with O'Connor.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:58 pm
100% agree. The sooner we lose Hemmings, Cummings, Clarke and O'Connor the better. Its a total overload of rubbish!!
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:40 pm
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
YES YES YES
Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:59 pm
As said before, there are far too many voices in the box.all we have ever needed is a caller and a sumariser like the BBC did with french and Monie or whoever for years back in the day.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:24 pm
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
Agree with this. Phil Clarke, Terry O'Connor and Stuart Cummings are terrible, sky need to get rid of them.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:37 pm
Get rid of Carney.He talks either too quickly or too slowly and deliberately.Either way he talks rubbish.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:48 pm
Norris Cole wrote:
Get rid of Carney.He talks either too quickly or too slowly and deliberately.Either way he talks rubbish.
What the hell are you saying? Brian Carney is the most intelligent man involved in the telecast of northern hemisphere rugby league. He has a law degree from the University of Dublin. He talks a lot of sense.
Do you dislike Brian Carney because he played for Wigan, or because he is a personal friend of the irreverent professional comedian, television compere, and former Wigan player Matthew Johns, or because he is Irish?
Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:52 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
As said before, there are far too many voices in the box.all we have ever needed is a caller and a sumariser like the BBC did with french and Monie or whoever for years back in the day.
Agreed. I actually think Eddie is a very good commentator
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:10 pm
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
I agree with you about William Arthur and Jonathan Wells. They are good. But Barrie McDermott is very hard to understand with his rough Yorkshire accent, and also because of that accent he is very hard to distinguish from the insufferable Terence O'Connor.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:15 pm
Wellsy has a degree in Law too. Barrie Mac is from Oldham. (Try google maps)
