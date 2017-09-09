Norris Cole wrote: Get rid of Carney.He talks either too quickly or too slowly and deliberately.Either way he talks rubbish.

What the hell are you saying? Brian Carney is the most intelligent man involved in the telecast of northern hemisphere rugby league. He has a law degree from the University of Dublin. He talks a lot of sense.Do you dislike Brian Carney because he played for Wigan, or because he is a personal friend of the irreverent professional comedian, television compere, and former Wigan player Matthew Johns, or because he is Irish?