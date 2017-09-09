WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SKY Commentary Team

SKY Commentary Team
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:30 pm
Cross Hills Cougar




The Bill Arthur/John Wells/Barrie McDermott combination (Hull KR v Widnes match) was such a refreshing change. Really good, professional and just right for both committed RL fans and casual viewers. I'd definitely make that the no 1 team when Hemmings retires. Infinitely better than him with O'Connor.
Re: SKY Commentary Team
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:58 pm
Hessle Roader






100% agree. The sooner we lose Hemmings, Cummings, Clarke and O'Connor the better. Its a total overload of rubbish!!

Re: SKY Commentary Team
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:40 pm
cravenpark1






Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
The Bill Arthur/John Wells/Barrie McDermott combination (Hull KR v Widnes match) was such a refreshing change. Really good, professional and just right for both committed RL fans and casual viewers. I'd definitely make that the no 1 team when Hemmings retires. Infinitely better than him with O'Connor.

YES YES YES :CLAP: :CLAP:

Re: SKY Commentary Team
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:59 pm
Biff Tannen






As said before, there are far too many voices in the box.all we have ever needed is a caller and a sumariser like the BBC did with french and Monie or whoever for years back in the day.

Re: SKY Commentary Team
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:24 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield




Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
The Bill Arthur/John Wells/Barrie McDermott combination (Hull KR v Widnes match) was such a refreshing change. Really good, professional and just right for both committed RL fans and casual viewers. I'd definitely make that the no 1 team when Hemmings retires. Infinitely better than him with O'Connor.

Agree with this. Phil Clarke, Terry O'Connor and Stuart Cummings are terrible, sky need to get rid of them.
Re: SKY Commentary Team
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:37 pm
Norris Cole






Get rid of Carney.He talks either too quickly or too slowly and deliberately.Either way he talks rubbish.

Re: SKY Commentary Team
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:48 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE






Norris Cole wrote:
Get rid of Carney.He talks either too quickly or too slowly and deliberately.Either way he talks rubbish.


What the hell are you saying? Brian Carney is the most intelligent man involved in the telecast of northern hemisphere rugby league. He has a law degree from the University of Dublin. He talks a lot of sense.

Do you dislike Brian Carney because he played for Wigan, or because he is a personal friend of the irreverent professional comedian, television compere, and former Wigan player Matthew Johns, or because he is Irish?







   















