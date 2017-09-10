phillgee wrote: watched the highlights on YouTube and it could have been by more. Thought Sykes was harshly sin binned, didn't look like a shoulder charge to me.

My first thought was that it was a shoulder charge but maybe just a penalty rather than a yellow card. However if you watch the highlights again, you'll see when Ethan kicks off with Sykes, he appears to suggest something had happened twice (holds up two fingers, but not in the sweary sense, during his complaint). Perhaps Sykes was already on shaky ground for an incident previous, and this just said he needed to go and settle down?