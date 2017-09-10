Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: FINAL SCORE:



Dewsbury Rams (12)

Bradford Bulls (16)



BULLS TRIES: Cory Aston, Ross Peltier, Lee Smith

BULLS GOALS: Cory Aston 2/3



That makes it 4 wins from the past 5 games. I don't know whether to be happy or frustrated. Where was this when we actually needed it?

Dont think its coincidence that we've dropped the dross of Mendeika, Thomas & C. Smith and the hungry young players of Hodgson, Wilkinson etc are having a dig. Another good win for a young side.