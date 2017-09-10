WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)

Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:51 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
FINAL SCORE:

Dewsbury Rams (12)
Bradford Bulls (16)

BULLS TRIES: Cory Aston, Ross Peltier, Lee Smith
BULLS GOALS: Cory Aston 2/3

That makes it 4 wins from the past 5 games. I don't know whether to be happy or frustrated. Where was this when we actually needed it?
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:54 pm
Bull Mania
Dont think its coincidence that we've dropped the dross of Mendeika, Thomas & C. Smith and the hungry young players of Hodgson, Wilkinson etc are having a dig. Another good win for a young side.
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:28 pm
Bulliac
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I'm more interested as to where Oakes is? Wasn't he supposed to be back during the Shield?

According to the injury report on the website he's, "expected to return next week". We shall see.
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:20 pm
Mobull
Bulliac wrote:
According to the injury report on the website he's, "expected to return next week". We shall see.

Ross is back in full training now and just missed out for this weeks game. Hopefully if picked will be playing next week.
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:27 pm
paulwalker71
Mobull wrote:
Ross is back in full training now and just missed out for this weeks game. Hopefully if picked will be playing next week.


Farewell appearance perhaps?
