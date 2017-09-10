FINAL SCORE:
Dewsbury Rams (12)
Bradford Bulls (16)
BULLS TRIES: Cory Aston, Ross Peltier, Lee Smith
BULLS GOALS: Cory Aston 2/3
That makes it 4 wins from the past 5 games. I don't know whether to be happy or frustrated. Where was this when we actually needed it?
