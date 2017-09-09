WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)

vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:02 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3047
Location: Shipley, Bradford
BULLS SQUAD:

Aston, Bentley, Butterworth, Caro, Halafihi, Hallas, Hodgson, Keyes, Kirk, L.Smith, Macani, Magrin, Moore, Oledzki, Peltier, Pickersgill, Ryan, Sironen, Wilkinson.

Moore back for us. Nice to see Hodgson, Butterworth, Pickersgill and Wilkinson in there too. Although Dewsbury have been known to bully us in the pack so maybe this is a bit lightweight? Then again we didn't have Sironen last time we played them.

I'd go for:

2. Ethan Ryan
18. Omari Caro
1. Lee Smith
26. Vila Halafihi
5. Iliess Macani
41. Cory Aston
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
20. James Bentley
35. Evan Hodgson
10. Damian Sironen

29. Sam Hallas
17. Ross Peltier
21. Brandan Wilkinson
31. Mikolaj Oledzki

That's the team I think will win. However I'd love to see Butterworth in there too to give him gametime to prepare for next season.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:12 pm
dddooommm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3108
What has happened to Tonga?!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:47 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9604
Location: Bradbados
I was going to say, or rather ask 'is he still injured' but there is no mention of him ln the club's injury report on the website. Even more strangely, he isn't mentioned on the club's first team squad list either, which begs the deeper question of whether he is still here?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 12:40 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3352
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
I was going to say, or rather ask 'is he still injured' but there is no mention of him ln the club's injury report on the website. Even more strangely, he isn't mentioned on the club's first team squad list either, which begs the deeper question of whether he is still here?


Well we can't say we weren't warned about him when it was first mooted he was signing for us.
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:57 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3047
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Team for today:

Ryan

Caro
Smith
Halafihi
Macani

Aston
Keyes

Oledzki
Hallas
Kirk
Bentley
Hodgson
Sironen

Roche
Moore
Wilkinson
Peltier
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:01 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3047
Location: Shipley, Bradford
dddooommm wrote:
What has happened to Tonga?!


I'm more interested as to where Oakes is? Wasn't he supposed to be back during the Shield?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:10 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3047
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Aston scores from a 1 on 1 ball steal. Converts his own try.

Dewsbury then score following a lucky bounce a minute or so later.

6-6
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:21 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3047
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Dewsbury score. 12-6.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:24 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4747
Following on Twitter, Dewsbury appear to have been given a penalty every one of their sets except one. Are we really that indisciplined?
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:48 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3047
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Peltier scored 2 minutes before halftime. Aston converts. 12-12.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

