BULLS SQUAD:
Aston, Bentley, Butterworth, Caro, Halafihi, Hallas, Hodgson, Keyes, Kirk, L.Smith, Macani, Magrin, Moore, Oledzki, Peltier, Pickersgill, Ryan, Sironen, Wilkinson.
Moore back for us. Nice to see Hodgson, Butterworth, Pickersgill and Wilkinson in there too. Although Dewsbury have been known to bully us in the pack so maybe this is a bit lightweight? Then again we didn't have Sironen last time we played them.
I'd go for:
2. Ethan Ryan
18. Omari Caro
1. Lee Smith
26. Vila Halafihi
5. Iliess Macani
41. Cory Aston
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
20. James Bentley
35. Evan Hodgson
10. Damian Sironen
29. Sam Hallas
17. Ross Peltier
21. Brandan Wilkinson
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
That's the team I think will win. However I'd love to see Butterworth in there too to give him gametime to prepare for next season.
