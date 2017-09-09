WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)

Post a reply
vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:02 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3042
Location: Shipley, Bradford
BULLS SQUAD:

Aston, Bentley, Butterworth, Caro, Halafihi, Hallas, Hodgson, Keyes, Kirk, L.Smith, Macani, Magrin, Moore, Oledzki, Peltier, Pickersgill, Ryan, Sironen, Wilkinson.

Moore back for us. Nice to see Hodgson, Butterworth, Pickersgill and Wilkinson in there too. Although Dewsbury have been known to bully us in the pack so maybe this is a bit lightweight? Then again we didn't have Sironen last time we played them.

I'd go for:

2. Ethan Ryan
18. Omari Caro
1. Lee Smith
26. Vila Halafihi
5. Iliess Macani
41. Cory Aston
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
20. James Bentley
35. Evan Hodgson
10. Damian Sironen

29. Sam Hallas
17. Ross Peltier
21. Brandan Wilkinson
31. Mikolaj Oledzki

That's the team I think will win. However I'd love to see Butterworth in there too to give him gametime to prepare for next season.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:12 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3108
What has happened to Tonga?!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:47 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9604
Location: Bradbados
I was going to say, or rather ask 'is he still injured' but there is no mention of him ln the club's injury report on the website. Even more strangely, he isn't mentioned on the club's first team squad list either, which begs the deeper question of whether he is still here?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 12:40 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3352
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
I was going to say, or rather ask 'is he still injured' but there is no mention of him ln the club's injury report on the website. Even more strangely, he isn't mentioned on the club's first team squad list either, which begs the deeper question of whether he is still here?


Well we can't say we weren't warned about him when it was first mooted he was signing for us.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bobsmyuncle, bringbackjimmy, Bulls Boy 2011, dddooommm, feebleweasel, martinwildbull, roger daly, Spannerz, woolly07 and 103 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,1001,66676,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM