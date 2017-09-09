BULLS SQUAD:



Aston, Bentley, Butterworth, Caro, Halafihi, Hallas, Hodgson, Keyes, Kirk, L.Smith, Macani, Magrin, Moore, Oledzki, Peltier, Pickersgill, Ryan, Sironen, Wilkinson.



Moore back for us. Nice to see Hodgson, Butterworth, Pickersgill and Wilkinson in there too. Although Dewsbury have been known to bully us in the pack so maybe this is a bit lightweight? Then again we didn't have Sironen last time we played them.



I'd go for:



2. Ethan Ryan

18. Omari Caro

1. Lee Smith

26. Vila Halafihi

5. Iliess Macani

41. Cory Aston

7. Joe Keyes

8. Liam Kirk

34. Scott Moore

15. Jon Magrin

20. James Bentley

35. Evan Hodgson

10. Damian Sironen



29. Sam Hallas

17. Ross Peltier

21. Brandan Wilkinson

31. Mikolaj Oledzki



That's the team I think will win. However I'd love to see Butterworth in there too to give him gametime to prepare for next season.