WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)

Post a reply
vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:02 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3042
Location: Shipley, Bradford
BULLS SQUAD:

Aston, Bentley, Butterworth, Caro, Halafihi, Hallas, Hodgson, Keyes, Kirk, L.Smith, Macani, Magrin, Moore, Oledzki, Peltier, Pickersgill, Ryan, Sironen, Wilkinson.

Moore back for us. Nice to see Hodgson, Butterworth, Pickersgill and Wilkinson in there too. Although Dewsbury have been known to bully us in the pack so maybe this is a bit lightweight? Then again we didn't have Sironen last time we played them.

I'd go for:

2. Ethan Ryan
18. Omari Caro
1. Lee Smith
26. Vila Halafihi
5. Iliess Macani
41. Cory Aston
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
20. James Bentley
35. Evan Hodgson
10. Damian Sironen

29. Sam Hallas
17. Ross Peltier
21. Brandan Wilkinson
31. Mikolaj Oledzki

That's the team I think will win. However I'd love to see Butterworth in there too to give him gametime to prepare for next season.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Dewsbury Rams (Away)
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:12 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3107
What has happened to Tonga?!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bullinenemyland, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, debaser, Mobull, Rarebreed, Spannerz and 75 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,7561,67276,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
12
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM