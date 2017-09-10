WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Leigh.

Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:03 pm
karetaker User avatar
Alan wrote:
I don't like that either! Bizarrely, you then got the penalty when our dummy half deliberately passed the ball into your defender, who was about 5 yards behind the ptb!

There is probably a logical explanation for that inconsistency, but I've not fathomed it yet! :THINK:


And you never will probably only Homer Simpson knows what goes on in a referees head.
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:54 pm
Fortunately I have forgotten all about yesterdays game. Mrs Winslade said I made a trip to the hypnotist yesterday and had it erased from my mind before it could do any lasting damage. Did anybody win the crossbar challenge ?
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:09 pm
Alan wrote:
I don't like that either! Bizarrely, you then got the penalty when our dummy half deliberately passed the ball into your defender, who was about 5 yards behind the ptb!

There is probably a logical explanation for that inconsistency, but I've not fathomed it yet! :THINK:


I was level with the play the ball when the Leigh lad passed it into Gidley. I thought the ref was right to award us a penalty, even with my primrose tinted glasses off. When Wire got the pen, the defender from Leigh was still in the ruck area and Gidley hit him with the ball from about 2 ft. When Gidley was hit, I watched the Leigh scrum half turn around and look for him and then motioned to take the pass. Gidley was about 8 feet directly behind the play ball with his hands up indicating he was not in play. He was not interfering with any runners nor was in the way of a sideways pass from the ruck. Ref was correct, and would have been so if this was the other way round and we had tried it on.
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:49 pm
Maybe somebody could clear something up for me , about 5 minutes from the end Wire knocked on about 30 yards out from the sticks in front of us , it appeared to me that a Wire player then kicked the ball back towards his own players , one of whom then dropped on it

If the ball goes forward and is the touched by a colleague isn't it offside and a penalty ?

Or was it a Leigh player who kicked it ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:31 pm
I remember seeing a Leigh player collect a ball off a Leigh player & give us a penalty for offside .I think maybe he hadn't seen that your player had kicked it .
