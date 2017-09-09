WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Leigh.

Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:16 pm
Has Tone made his post match comments yet or are they just talking about Hiku?
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:21 pm
For some reason Primrose and Blue have become my second favourite colours(After Red and White of course)although I suspect that may change next season...Thanks for beating Leigh guys. We (HKR) can now relax, as can you.
That was not good for my blood pressure. :D
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:12 pm
We have a hobby which half the time we don't enjoy because of the stress and anxiety it causes. Strange isn't it?
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:42 pm
it's often said that professional sports are in the entertainment business but its a strange paradox that the customers will often return for more even when theyre unhappy with the product. Compare that with a stage performance, the cinema or a musical concert where one bad experience is often enough to turn the customer off.
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:31 pm
Russell got us out of jail today, we'd gone in the second half, but Russell turned it with 3 or 4 scoots that got field position from within our own 20.
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 12:24 am
That's an astonishing view point on today's game. ..... matty Russell won it :CRAZY:

He has no idea in defence. ...(and Hiku isn't great either Btw.)

But we won that game because the Leigh fullback dropped a Kevin brown high kick and Chris Hill scored in the following set. That got us level.
Then a Kevin Brown 40 20 got us downtown and a penalty in that next set saw the fans clamour to take the two. .....which we did. ....

Pathetic all round.

This game highlighted why Dec Patton gets stick. ......totally and absolutely anonymous. .....

But we are a shambles of a team and despite Tony Smith saying we don't want to be in the qualifiers again. .....with this set of players and a couple of new faces but the same coaching Set up.....we'll be down here again next season.
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:17 am
Agreed biscuit, i don't know how people can see Russell as the saviour. For Leigh's first he flew out of the line, completely misread it and conceded a try on his wing. This isn't the first time he's done this. So he made a few yards against a struggling Leigh side. Fact is, he won't make that many yard's against a good team but he will still have pis s poor defence, hence why we are in the position we are in.

I'll also ask if anyone has ever seen anything good come from the Jack Hughes cut in as we wing the ball right? As soon as he catches and not so much steps, but arcs inside, all the play is shut down and the momentum lost.

As someone said before, we won this game through mistakes, not because Russell's scoot game tore Leigh apart.
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:38 am
We won because Leigh had some unkind errors, not exactly forced errors. The stuff from speculative kicks because we have zero idea how to break them down with ball in had.
We won against the play 2 weeks running and that's all I can take from it. I just wish we could forfeit the remaining games and pee off this next year....and I don't want to see a frigging reserve team friendly at Xmas either. I've had enough mediocrity.
