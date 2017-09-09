Agreed biscuit, i don't know how people can see Russell as the saviour. For Leigh's first he flew out of the line, completely misread it and conceded a try on his wing. This isn't the first time he's done this. So he made a few yards against a struggling Leigh side. Fact is, he won't make that many yard's against a good team but he will still have pis s poor defence, hence why we are in the position we are in.



I'll also ask if anyone has ever seen anything good come from the Jack Hughes cut in as we wing the ball right? As soon as he catches and not so much steps, but arcs inside, all the play is shut down and the momentum lost.



As someone said before, we won this game through mistakes, not because Russell's scoot game tore Leigh apart.