That's an astonishing view point on today's game. ..... matty Russell won itHe has no idea in defence. ...(and Hiku isn't great either Btw.)But we won that game because the Leigh fullback dropped a Kevin brown high kick and Chris Hill scored in the following set. That got us level.Then a Kevin Brown 40 20 got us downtown and a penalty in that next set saw the fans clamour to take the two. .....which we did. ....Pathetic all round.This game highlighted why Dec Patton gets stick. ......totally and absolutely anonymous. .....But we are a shambles of a team and despite Tony Smith saying we don't want to be in the qualifiers again. .....with this set of players and a couple of new faces but the same coaching Set up.....we'll be down here again next season.