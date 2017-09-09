WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Leigh.

Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:16 pm
Philth
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 795
Location: Purgatory
Has Tone made his post match comments yet or are they just talking about Hiku?
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:21 pm
Old Timer No 4

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2016 3:46 pm
Posts: 34
For some reason Primrose and Blue have become my second favourite colours(After Red and White of course)although I suspect that may change next season...Thanks for beating Leigh guys. We (HKR) can now relax, as can you.
That was not good for my blood pressure. :D
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:12 pm
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 135
Old Timer No 4 wrote:
For some reason Primrose and Blue have become my second favourite colours(After Red and White of course)although I suspect that may change next season...Thanks for beating Leigh guys. We (HKR) can now relax, as can you.
That was not good for my blood pressure. :D


We have a hobby which half the time we don't enjoy because of the stress and anxiety it causes. Strange isn't it?
Re: Today's game v Leigh.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:42 pm
silver2
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 819
Location: Warrington
it's often said that professional sports are in the entertainment business but its a strange paradox that the customers will often return for more even when theyre unhappy with the product. Compare that with a stage performance, the cinema or a musical concert where one bad experience is often enough to turn the customer off.
