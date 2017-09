rubber duckie wrote: We manly was scoring off their mistakes. 2 weeks running jammy. Leigh like London moral victors.

But counts for little unfortunately- congrats on staying up although it was never in doubt for me.Tough ask for Leigh, looks like MPG at best, which is a shame coz we've competed in most games this season. Can see us going down at the expense of Catalan - coz if their in the MPG I can see some dodgy dealings going on ☹️☹️