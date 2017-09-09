WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Huddersfield Giants - 13:30:00

GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Huddersfield Giants - 13:30:00
Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:30 am
GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Huddersfield Giants - 13:30:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Huddersfield Giants - 13
Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:48 pm
Ouch :SHIFTY:
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Huddersfield Giants - 13
Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:25 pm
1600 there today. Not sure how they can say these middle 8's are helping attendances. That said. Salford seems to be a lost cause.
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Huddersfield Giants - 13
Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:56 pm
1405, not good at all, the Salford fans we spoke to had accepted their club was all but dead now unless they get their own place nearer their fans, can see why too, took us 90 mins to get back to Piccadilly after the game as no taxi firms would come anywhere near the place after the game.

I also remember threads on here berating our crowds when we've had twice that and more on, either folk don't care about crowds anymore or it was only reserved for the Giants 'low' crowds.

As for the game Salford is our bogey team, we very rarely play anywhere near half good there, in fact their last win was also a drubbing of us, but this one was way below even our usual crap over there.
