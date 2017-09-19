I personally think we have to do a number of things surrounding the international game first . And i believe that means placing a huge priority on Great Britain and those international tours.Make that a massive honour and make it well paid. ...then do what the aussies do only include players from our domestic league and not those playing elsewhere.We cannot afford to have the likes of Graham, Hodgson and the Burgess's (and Moz and Ellis before them) adding to the NRL and weakening our competition.there needs to be a penalty for playing in Aus.We need to be able to offer those English players of international standard serious money. If the nrl will pay Sam Burgess half a million quid a year and the RFU one million a year it's absolute fantasy to think he'll come to superleague on 200 grand a year and for the love of Yorkshire air.The cap needs to be raised to 3 million. If owners are sensible it shouldn't be a problem as long as the players are paid what they are worth.So if we wanted to sign Sam Burgess on a million quid a year, just because there's still plenty of cap left it doesn't mean we have to pay matty Russell money he simply isn't worth, he should still be paid 10 pound an hourNo cap would be great for us I believe we benefit the most. ..But I don't think it's in the interest of the game. ..and to some clubs a 3 million cap may seem like no cap, as it may be out of reach to get near that.But it's just embarrasing to see the size of our cap against the nrl and RFU. It's a public sign of how small time we are.