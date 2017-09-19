WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salary Cap....save or scrap?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Salary Cap....save or scrap?

Post a reply
Salary Cap...Save or Scrap?

Poll runs till Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:35 am

Save
1
50%
Scrap
1
50%
 
Total votes : 2
Salary Cap....save or scrap?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:35 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8409
Salary Cap....

It's time to look at this again.
Fueled by the speculation about Hiku going to NZ I may be, however I've had a different opinion this season to that I had previously.

Wire have fell well off the pace but we have the clout to fix our own problem, but the salary cap stops it.

I was supportive of the cap as my thoughts was it save teams from themselves...well after teams still going pop, and some twice or more I've changed my mind.
Time to scrap the cap for me.

I'll add a debate poll for interest, I don't like to poll usually as they often get raided by other fans from different forums, but in this case their thoughts are valid too, but the the thread is more about opinion.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Salary Cap....save or scrap?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:11 am
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 657
it needs to go or be significantly raised


there are so many factors that it affects, if it has stuck with inflation it would be 2.8m right now so all the cap has done is mean that clubs cannot afford to keep a large squad with quality players as an example even your most basic journeyman would be asking for pay rises to keep up with the cost of living, its a tough physical sport with a relatively short career and we are asking players to take a pay cut on what in comparison to other sports is a low payed profession already


its a bit or shrodingers cat theory we do not know what will happen if they raise it will clubs go crazy and start spending more than they can afford or will it attract a richer backer now that they can spend what they can afford to get some success ? until we raise it it could be a good or bad move
Re: Salary Cap....save or scrap?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:05 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3628
Location: Calling You / Blue october
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
it needs to go or be significantly raised


there are so many factors that it affects, if it has stuck with inflation it would be 2.8m right now so all the cap has done is mean that clubs cannot afford to keep a large squad with quality players as an example even your most basic journeyman would be asking for pay rises to keep up with the cost of living, its a tough physical sport with a relatively short career and we are asking players to take a pay cut on what in comparison to other sports is a low payed profession already


its a bit or shrodingers cat theory we do not know what will happen if they raise it will clubs go crazy and start spending more than they can afford or will it attract a richer backer now that they can spend what they can afford to get some success ? until we raise it it could be a good or bad move



Well I agree we don't know what the outcome would be. Some clubs would certainly spend more and other clubs would likely overspend to keep up. If a club had a wealthy backer and signed the right players we might end up in another 'Wigan era" where that club dominated the sport for a long period of time. So the downside is significant; one club dominating and smaller clubs going bankrupt. The upside of course is better quality players from Oz and a decent spectacle for the fans.


However, I don't think you can compare an event (relaxation of cap) and the unknown outcome, with poor old Erwin Schrodinger's cat. Schrodinger was disputing the interpretation of quantum mechanics which implies two 'states' can exist at the same time. Hence his cat would be dead and alive at the same time, a situation which he thought was ludicrous and would put an end to the debate (it hasn't). I suppose the equivalent situation in your analogy would be a club that was both bankrupt and solvent at the same time.
Re: Salary Cap....save or scrap?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:27 pm
Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 115
The salary cap actually needs to be lowered to a level that reflects the quality and ability of the current SL players.

Over recent years the player quality has declined but salaries have increased.

Ordinary players are commanding good salaries and slightly above average are drawing huge salaries.

Decent nrl guys just dont fancy SL or the huge salaries there for them.

Get the perspective back, get SL sorted out, maybe even change the name, press the reset, salarywise it's out of control.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, Dezzies_right_hook, Hessle rover, Hicks Is A God, Man Mountain, ratticusfinch, spacks grandad, WalterWizard and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,9601,56476,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
12
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
26
- 12FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM