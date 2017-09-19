Salary Cap....
It's time to look at this again.
Fueled by the speculation about Hiku going to NZ I may be, however I've had a different opinion this season to that I had previously.
Wire have fell well off the pace but we have the clout to fix our own problem, but the salary cap stops it.
I was supportive of the cap as my thoughts was it save teams from themselves...well after teams still going pop, and some twice or more I've changed my mind.
Time to scrap the cap for me.
I'll add a debate poll for interest, I don't like to poll usually as they often get raided by other fans from different forums, but in this case their thoughts are valid too, but the the thread is more about opinion.