Dezzies_right_hook wrote: it needs to go or be significantly raised





there are so many factors that it affects, if it has stuck with inflation it would be 2.8m right now so all the cap has done is mean that clubs cannot afford to keep a large squad with quality players as an example even your most basic journeyman would be asking for pay rises to keep up with the cost of living, its a tough physical sport with a relatively short career and we are asking players to take a pay cut on what in comparison to other sports is a low payed profession already





its a bit or shrodingers cat theory we do not know what will happen if they raise it will clubs go crazy and start spending more than they can afford or will it attract a richer backer now that they can spend what they can afford to get some success ? until we raise it it could be a good or bad move

Well I agree we don't know what the outcome would be. Some clubs would certainly spend more and other clubs would likely overspend to keep up. If a club had a wealthy backer and signed the right players we might end up in another 'Wigan era" where that club dominated the sport for a long period of time. So the downside is significant; one club dominating and smaller clubs going bankrupt. The upside of course is better quality players from Oz and a decent spectacle for the fans.However, I don't think you can compare an event (relaxation of cap) and the unknown outcome, with poor old Erwin Schrodinger's cat. Schrodinger was disputing the interpretation of quantum mechanics which implies two 'states' can exist at the same time. Hence his cat would be dead and alive at the same time, a situation which he thought was ludicrous and would put an end to the debate (it hasn't). I suppose the equivalent situation in your analogy would be a club that was both bankrupt and solvent at the same time.