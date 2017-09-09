WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TV coverage

TV coverage
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:59 am
Are we the only club from Super8's and qualifiers not to appear on Sky?
why is abbreviation such a long word?
Re: TV coverage
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:40 pm
yes.

4 times on sky this season, must be the least of any club.

really gone under the radar, doesnt help with exposure but then again not helped ourselves with the torrid start to the season.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: TV coverage
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:51 pm
This imo will be the reason Seb will miss out on the dream team this year, lack of exposure. Will no doubt be 2 of Moors/Millington/Cuthbertson/Walmsley in at prop

