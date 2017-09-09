WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TV coverage

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk TV coverage

Post a reply
TV coverage
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:59 am
CHRISS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 07, 2003 3:31 pm
Posts: 643
Are we the only club from Super8's and qualifiers not to appear on Sky?
why is abbreviation such a long word?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Frankiefartown, GiantMisterE, Run leroy , run !, takethetwo and 57 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,5541,79076,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM